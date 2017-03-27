Former bread seller turned supermodel, Olajumoke Orisaguna whose grass to grace story rocked the world has once again made it to the international scene. The beautiful model keeps counting her blessing, once year after photobombing the shoot of rapper Tinie Tempah.The photobombed photo which launched her modeling career was rated as the 6th best picture in the world on a TV show in Germany.Elated, she took to her Instagram to share the news. She wrote:“Aunty TY @tybello look what I found!!! My photo bomb picture was voted number 6 best picture in the world yesterday on a TV program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany , while my story was told to inspire people. Thanks to @berveleen.m for taking pictures/videos and sending to my inbox. God bless you. Grace found me!!! Thanks to my management @qtabyevents for constant work. #olajumoke #smallgirlbigGod #grace ”