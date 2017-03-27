Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to consider the release of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.The governor attributed Nnamdi Kanu’s actions to youthful exuberance, and believes that his continued detention is a distraction.He added that some south east leaders are already coming together to make a case for his release and would caution his actions afterwards.The governor gave this explanation in Owerri at the sideline of an event at the Government House in Imo state.Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja had fixed April 25, 2017 for ruling on bail application filed by the self-acclaimed leader and three others.