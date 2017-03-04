



Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye has landed in trouble for claiming ownership of two dogs which belong to American TV star, Kenya Moore.Oge who has now deleted the post shared on her Instagram page on February 19 captioned her post, ‘Yiipeeee!!! My new babies just arrived #Rob#Roby.'Kenya Moore’s fan page @KenyaMooreDaily took to social media to slam Oge tagging her fradulent.The post reads: "Some lady in Africa took a screen shot of king and twirl from Kenyas page and she's claiming them as hers. Peep Kenyas Range Rover logo on the floor mat This lady is an actual verified user too REPORT! #FRAUDULENT"Meanwhile, Oge Okoye has disabled comments on some recent posts on her Instagram page.