Funeral service for former Governor of defunct Bendel State, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, has begun.The glass-plated casket bearing his remains arrived the Samuel Ogbemdia stadium, venue of the inter-denominational service, at about 11: 00 a.m.The coffin was draped with the Nigerian flag and given military honours.Ogbemudia remains was brought to the stadium by soldiers and received by officiating clergymen led by Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Edo State, Rev. Peter Imasuen.