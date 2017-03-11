President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Friday, said he received the news of the death of the former military governor of the defunct Midwestern State, Brig.-Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia with shock.In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described Ogbemudia’s death as a colossal loss to the country, “especially coming at a time Nigerians are still mourning the demise of another elder statesman and former governor of the defunct Western State, Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo.”The Senate President commiserated with the Ogbemudia family, the government and people of Edo and Delta states as well as Nigerians in general over the incident.He noted that Ogbemudia’s death had robbed the entire country of an intelligent officer, dynamic administrator, focused gentleman and a leader par excellence, who served his country and people meritoriously.“Ogbemudia was a man of the people. His humility and courage stood him shoulder high above many of his contemporaries. We shall all miss him,” Saraki said.