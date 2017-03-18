According to Professor Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Governor Ayodele Fayose has implicated himself when he recently announced that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo coerced him and other PDP governors to donate some amount of money to his private library.Speaking in an interview published by The Sun, Prof Sagay said: "I believe it. There was a lot of complaints at that time that Chief Obasanjo was twisting the arms of those governors and other public officials to donate to the library."As someone said in a write up recently that you are not even supposed to donate public money to a private library. What Fayose and the governors did was improper, and it sounds very ill in the mouth of Fayose to raise this issue now. Why did he do it in the first place? It sounds very ill in his mouth that he committed an illegality and when you fell out with the man in whose favour you committed it you now come out and begin to cry foul."He should be the first person to be punished because he put his hands into state funds and donated it to a private person. In fact, he has convicted himself already of stealing N10 million from his own government. That is disturbing."In law, both the receiver and the giver are guilty. There is no question about that. So, Fayose, as well as the other governors, the givers and Obasanjo the receiver are guilty and should be prosecuted.