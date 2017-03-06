A former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Sunday Mbang, yesterday declared that ex – President Olusegun Obasanjo was the “best president Nigeria has ever had”.Mbang said he owed no one any apology on his position, adding that one of the things that ensured the former President’s success was his habit of always bringing government’s policies and programmes first to God in prayer before making them public.The former Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, during a sermon at a thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King (CCGK) within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library(OOPL) to mark Obasanjo’s 80th birthday.The service was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Head of Interim National Government Chief Ernest Shonekan; Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; Governors Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel.Also in attendance wereAlake of Egbaland Oba Aremu Gbadebo and Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, among others.The former prelate said Obasanjo succeeded because he recognised the place of God in man’s affairs.He recalled that God was with the two-term President not only to help him excel, but also to ensure that all conspiracies and plans to impeach him failed.Mbang said whatever was being done to move the country forward – be it the anti – corruption crusade or reviving the agricultural sector since Obasanjo left office, were continuation of all that the elder statesman started.The cleric lamented that his successors did not even handle some of them right.“This is a man I have known for a very long time. I fell in love with him when I discovered that he held morning devotion daily in Aso Rock when he became president.“The devotion was attended by his family and other people. That was why he succeeded in government. God never allowed them to impeach him.“Obasanjo is the best president Nigeria has ever had. I have no apologies about it. He built a chapel inside Aso Rock within three months of getting there,” Mbang said.According to him, if successive governments had followed Obasanjo’s agricultural policies, such as the Operation Feed the Nation, with the same vigour and diligence, the country would not have been in a precarious economic condition today.Mbang, in his sermon titled: “Quality of a gratitude to God,” urged Nigerians, irrespective of status, to imbibe the attitude of gratitude to God.CAN National President Rev. Supo Ayokunle said the Christian community would never forget what Obasanjo did for it, saying “he gave us a symbol of unity.”He recalled that Obasanjo and the late former Head of State Gen. Murtala Muhammed in 1976 called Christians together to form CAN, adding that he also initiated the fund raising ceremony for building of the National Ecumenical Centre (NEC) now called National Christian Centre (NCC).Obasanjo praised guests, OOPL Board of Trustees, clerics, children as well as his family, saying “Thank you all and I pray God will honour us all.”Other dignitaries present were Ogun State Deputy Governor Yetunde Onanuga; former governors Adebayo Alao Akala (Oyo); Segun Oni (Ekiti); Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun); Senator Godswill Akpabio(Akwa Ibom); Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Osiele of Oke-Ona Oba Adedapo Tejuoso; Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi; Christopher Kolade; Prof. Akin Mabogunje; Andy Uba; The Guardian publisher Maiden Ibru; Toke Ibru; former Minister Sharafa Tunji Ishola and a former commissioner Gboyega Isiaka.