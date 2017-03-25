ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

President Donald Trump faced the biggest blow yet to his young presidency as his bid to repeal Obamacare went down in flames at the hands of rebel Republican lawmakers.Barely two months into his term, Trump was forced to withdraw an embattled Republican health care bill Friday, moments before a vote, leaving his campaign pledge to dismantle his predecessor’s health care reforms unfulfilled.The stinging defeat showed the limits of Trump’s power to deliver on an ambitious legislative agenda despite Republican control of both houses of Congress.In a tweet to express his displeasure, Trump assured the Americans saying there was no cause for worry.