The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has launched a mobile application that will enable corps members access funds after the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SAED) programme put in place by the scheme.The Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Sule Kazaure, who launched the application at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, recently, said the application would enable corps members to engage partners that would create funds to support their skill acquisition services.Kazaure said the exercise was borne out of the need for the scheme to contribute towards eradication of graduate unemployment, especially after their service year.“Through the programme, the NYSC scheme has successfully equipped thousands of corps members with vocational skills and developed their entrepreneurial capacity leading to the establishment of over 70,000 businesses by our corps beneficiaries across the country,” he saidKazaure, however lamented that the achievements made so far under the SAED were still plagued with insufficient funding and lack of skill training centres among others.He appealed to stakeholders like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to explore common grounds and the frontiers of partnership, enlarge the capacity of the SAED programme and provide more funding opportunities for the corps entrepreneurs.