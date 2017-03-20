Only four Nigerian universities have been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run e-learning Programme in Nigeria.The director of information and public relations of NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, said the commission maintains its stand that online degrees are not accepted in Nigeria at the moment except in the four approved universities.These four universities have been duly approved by the commission as the pilot institutions for the Nigerian universities e-learning programme run within the shores of Nigeria.The approved universities for e-learning in Nigeria are:1. University of Uyo2. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)3. Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto4. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)Students who enroll in the e-learning programme can select any of the following undergraduate degree programmes, economics, banking and finance, accounting, business administration and marketing for which they have requisite qualifications.The Programme for now is only available for candidates who wish to obtain BSc Degree in Economics.