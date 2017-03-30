The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command, said on Thursday it has arrested a man, Ahmed Alibe, 21, posing as a soldier and molesting members of the public.The Corps Commandant, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said Alibe was arrested on Wednesday at the Nasara Computer Centre in the state capital.Abdullahi said the suspect, who was in military uniform, was seen harassing and intimidating candidates preparing for the forthcoming Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) organised Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).“We were told that a soldier in uniform was molesting and beating young boys and girls who were registering for the JAMB,” Abdullahi said.“We noticed that his action was questionable so we sent our men to go and monitor him. On arrival they discovered he was not a soldier but just wearing the uniform to molest innocent people.“When we interrogated him here at the command, he said the uniform belonged to his brother’s friend.“We are waiting to see his brother’s friend; if not we will assume that he killed an army officer and took his uniform.“The culprit could have perpetrated any crime and many might think he was an army officer. This is a crime on its own and he must be punished.“He will be handed over to the military for proper interrogation and prosecution.”