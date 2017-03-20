Stephen Odey scored his 10th league goal of the season as MFM FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Plateau United in a tough week 14 Nigeria Professional Football League top-of-the-table clash at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.A second half brace from league top scorer Odey in the 47th and 88th (penalty) sealed the win for MFM.Plateau’s goal was scored by substitute Peter Eneji on 62 minutes.With the win MFM are now on 24 points and second behind Plateau.In Nnewi, IfeanyiUbah defeated El Kanemi 3-2.A brace from Prince Aggreh and a late penalty from Ifeanyi Onuigbo sealed the win for IfeanyiUbah.Lucky Erimaya and Ibrahim Babangida were on target for El-Kanemi.At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars beat Gombe United 2-0.In other week 14 results, ABS were held to a 1-1 draw by Enyimba; Abia Warriors forced Shooting Stars to a 0-0 draw in Ibadan, Lobi were held to a 0-0 home draw by Nasarawa, Niger Tornadoes pipped visiting Akwa United 1-0, while Wikki defeated Katsina United 2-1.ABS 1 vs 1 EnyimbaMFM 2 vs 1 Plateau UnitedKano Pillars 2 vs 0 Gombe UnitedShooting Stars 0 vs 0 Abia WarriorsLobi Stars 0 vs 0 Nasarawa UnitedIfeanyiUbah 3 vs 2 El Kanemi WarriorsNiger Tornadoes 1 vs 0 Akwa UnitedWikki Tourists 2 vs 1 Katsina United