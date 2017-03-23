Stephen Odey scored twice, as MFM FC defeated Rivers United 2-1 in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture, at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday.Odey converted two penalties in the first half, to set the Olukoya Boys on their way to maximum points and now has 12 goals to his name this season.Emeka Ogbugh scored Rivers United’s only goal also in the first half.The win means MFM are now top of the NPFL with 27 points, two ahead of Plateau United who dropped into second place.In another rescheduled game at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Bode Daniel’s goal sealed a narrow 1-0 win for Shooting Stars against rivals Enugu Rangers.Rangers had a chance to snatch a point, but Godwin Aguda missed a penalty in the 89th minute.