Plateau United reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League table following a convincing 4-1 win against ABS in a matchday 15 clash at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on Sunday.A hat-trick from Reuben Bala and a goal from Joshua Obaje secured the win for Plateau United who were without head coach Kennedy Boboye who is still under suspension.Obaje opened scoring for Plateau in the 20th minute but they were pegged back four minutes later following an own goal by Hamisu Saleh to make it 1-1.In the 42nd minute Plateau took the lead again through Bala from the penalty spot to end the first half 2-1.Bala got his second goal in the 70th minute to put Plateau 3-1 up.And in the 92nd minute, Bala got his hat-trick after converting his second penalty to end the game 4-1.Twelve minutes into the game, ABS coach Henry Makinwa was sent to the stands for dissent.At the Pantani Stadium, MFM’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end as they lost 1-0 to Gombe United.Gombe’s goal was scored by Sadiq Shuaibu in the 54th minute.Gombe would have gone ahead in the 34th minute but Austin Oladapo missed from the penalty spot.In Calabar, Mfon Udoh’s bagged all three points for Enyimba, the captain scoring from the penalty spot as they defeated last year’s runners-up Rivers United 1-0.Champions Enugu Rangers’ poor run this season continued as they lost 1-0 to Katsina United.Timothy Danladi’s seventh penalty was enough to give Katsina their sixth home win this season.Former NPFL champions Kano Pillars were outclassed 3-0 by home team Abia Warriors.An own goal by Joel Djondang on eight minutes and a goal each from Sherif Bashir and Sunday Adetunji in the 30th and 48th minutes respectively sealed the win for Abia Warriors.In Lafia, Shooting Stars of Ibadan’s poor away run continued as they lost 1-0 to Nasarawa United. Thomas Zenke scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute to break 3SC’s resistance.In other matchday 15 fixtures, Remo defeated visiting Wikki Tourist 2-1, El Kanemi beat Lobi 1-0, while Niger Tornadoes edged Sunshine Stars 2-1.Gombe United 1 vs 0 MFMPlateau United 3 vs 1 ABSEnyimba 1 vs 0 Rivers UnitedKatsina United 1 vs 0 Enugu RangersRemo Stars 2 vs 1 Wikki TouristsAbia Warriors 3 vs 0 Kano PillarsNasarawa United 1 vs 0 Shooting StarsNiger Tornadoes 2 vs 1 Sunshine StarsEl-Kanemi Warriors 1 vs 0 Lobi Stars