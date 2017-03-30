MFM FC have returned to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table, after they defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday.Stephen Odey opened scoring with his 13th league goal of the season, before Sikiru Olatunbosun doubled the Olukoya Boys’ advantage.Abia Warriors ensured a grandstand finish, after Sunday Adetunji pulled one back in the 84th minute.The win takes MFM to 30 points after 16 games.Plateau United dropped to second place after they held Rivers United to a goalless draw in Port Harcourt.They are now on 29 points, one point off leaders MFM.Shooting Stars defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0, Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Nasarawa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium and Wikki Tourist grabbed a late winner against Enyimba to secure a 1-0 victory.NPFL champions Enugu Rangers continued their poor run of form, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Remo Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.FC IfeanyiUbah beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0, Katsina United lost 2-0 at Sunshine Stars and ABS were forced to a 1-1 draw at home by Gombe United.