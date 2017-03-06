Plateau United are still on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), despite a 1-1 draw with Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday.Johnson Ibeh scored for the league leaders in the 45th minute, before Ibrahim Adebayo levelled the tie from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.Plateau now have 22 points from 12 matches.El-Kanemi Warriors lost 1-0 to Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. They however remain second on the table with 21 points.Champions Enugu Rangers’ poor start to the season continued, after they were beaten 1-0 at Rivers United. 10-man Kano Pillars defeated Enyimba 3-1 in Kano.Niger Tornadoes beat Nasarawa 2-0, IfeanyiUbah were held to a 2-2 home draw by Abia Warriors, Gombe United lost 1-0 away to Lobi Stars, ABS pipped Katsina United 1-0, Sunshine Stars defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 and MFM FC edged Remo 1-0.