El-Kanemi Warriors defeated Sunshine Stars 3-1 on Wednesday to climb to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table.Samuel Mathias opened scoring for the home team in the 25th minute, before Sunshine equalized in the 34th minute.Mathias missed a 45th-minute penalty, while Bello Kofarmata converted his in the 65th minute to make it 2-1. Mathias eventually grabbed his second with nine minutes left.El-Kanemi now have 21 points from 11 games.Former league leaders, Plateau United, were held to a 0-0 draw by Lobi Stars. The result saw them drop to second place.Champions Enugu Rangers beat visiting ABS of Ilorin 1-0, while in Calabar, Enyimba were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Shooting Stars of Ibadan.Katsina United saw off MFM 2-1, Kano Pillars held Remo Stars to a 1-1 draw in Sagamu and Abia Warriors claimed a 1-0 home win over Niger Tornadoes.Gombe also defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 2-0.