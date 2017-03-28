National Open University of Nigeria, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, has disclosed that a prison inmate will soon begin a doctorate programme in the institution.Adamu spoke on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the 53rd Meeting and 30th Anniversary of the Committee of Deans of Post-Graduate Schools in Nigerian Universities.According to Adamu, prison inmates and juvenile who are willing and qualified are given free education as part of NOUN’s corporate social responsibility.He said: “We have 84 study centres, including the prisons; NOUN is the only university that allows prison inmates totally free education because that is the opportunity they have to learn.“Right now, we have somebody who has finished his master’s degree and he is about to embark on PhD and he is still behind bars.“We have juveniles who, for one reason or the other, are caught up and locked up.“NOUN is the largest university in the West African sub-region and one of the biggest in the world with over 200,000 students.”He said that NOUN complied with the National Universities Commission’s guidelines and had all its programmes duly accredited.“Part of the major steps taken by the university management when I assumed office as vice-chancellor was to bring all our programmes in tandem with the regulatory ambiance of NUC.“With that, therefore, it would be unfair for any institution under the supervision of the same commission to deny recognition of NOUN certificates and deny our products opportunities for postgraduate studies.“I therefore urge you (deans) to draw attention to all the deans in your respective faculties to this challenge faced by our products in their pursuit of postgraduate studies.”