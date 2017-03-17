 "Not That Madrid" - Twitter reacts to UCL Quarter-Final Draw | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » "Not That Madrid" - Twitter reacts to UCL Quarter-Final Draw

1:18 PM 0
A+ A-

The Champions League draw has thrown together a number of mouthwatering ties for the quarter-final round of the competition.


As usual, football fans around the globe took to twitter to share their thoughts.






Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top