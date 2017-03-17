The Champions League draw has thrown together a number of mouthwatering ties for the quarter-final round of the competition.
As usual, football fans around the globe took to twitter to share their thoughts.
This is how @MrAncelotti looks at Zidane. My boy calm down, the men are working. #RoadToCardiff #UCLdraw #UEFA pic.twitter.com/AVT3qDJfBS— The Sports Bay (@thesportsbay) March 17, 2017
Nedved: "#JuveFCB is a fascinating tie. We must be brave and take the game to them. May the best team win." #UCLdraw— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 17, 2017
For @realmadrid fans all over the world #UCLdraw @ChampionsLeague @Gidi_Traffic please rt pic.twitter.com/QBuGKmXk0z— Nelson Ogadimma (@Nexlon_d) March 17, 2017
The Master and The Apprentice. #FCBRMA #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/8BWO2utAMN— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 17, 2017
"not that Madrid, NOT THAT MADRID" pic.twitter.com/pBMeZ8YRpo— Rez (@Asensiazo) March 17, 2017
When Barcelona and Juventus last met... 🔝 👑 #UCLdraw #WeAreMessi pic.twitter.com/uCFQ2vJjng— Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) March 17, 2017
