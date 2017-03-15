The Northern Consensus Movement has appealed to the authorities to fish out and prosecute all the masterminds and perpetrators of the Ile-Ife crisis that displaced several people of northern origin last week.The group, in a statement on Wednesday, demanded that “the masterminds are identified and brought to justice; full compensation for those who suffered loss of property, injuries and blood money for the family of the bereaved; and the guarantee to the citizens living in Ile-Ife of the safety of their lives and properties.”The NCM said that it was in extensive contact with the Sarkin Hausawa (community leaders of northerners) of most southern cities and they have given them details of inhuman acts their southern compatriots perpetrated against northerners living in the south.“Today it is the northerners in Ile-Ife that are on the receiving end.when crisis erupts in the north, it is reported as Northern killings and murders. And northerners are tagged as having no respect for the sanctity of human life.“When similar crisis occurs down south, it described as inter-communal clashes and the news hardly makes the front page,” it pointed out.The group, however, called on Northern people and indeed all citizens to continue being law abiding wherever they find themselves“We also enjoin northerners to continue being the keepers of their southern compatriots living in the north, and as an organisation shall work to ensure this,” the group assured.