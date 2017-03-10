Leader of the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Gujungu, has insisted that whether President Muhammadu Buhari indicates interest in second term or not, the north will still retain the presidency.Gujungu described recent reports giving credit to acting President Yemi Osinbajo for certain achievements recorded by the presidency, as an insult to the north.Speaking with Sun, the youth leader said, “On the issue of 2019, we know we are going to get a competent person from the north because it is the turn of the north to be in power. People are praying for the President, in churches and mosques in the north.“These are the people who truly love this country. When 2019 comes, we will know how to tackle it.“We will know how to tackle it in 2019. A number of APC members are among the people spreading the propaganda that Osinbajo has performed more than Buhari and strategising against the President.”He added, “I do not think Buhari has told anybody that he is going to contest but if he does, the chances are there that he will win. But whether Buhari or not Buhari, we are going to get a very competent person because it is the turn of the north to be in power.”