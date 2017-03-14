North Korea has vowed to unleash “merciless” attacks on the United States if an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson, in collaboration with South Korean forces, infringes on its sovereignty.The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPKR), which has alarmed its neighbors with two nuclear tests and a string of missile launches since last year, said the arrival of the US strike group was part of a “reckless scheme” to attack its country.“If they infringe on the DPRK’s sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said.“On March 11 alone, many enemy carrier-based aircraft flew along a course near territorial air and waters of the DPRK to stage drills of dropping bombs and making surprise attacks on the ground targets of its army.”A US Navy spokesperson said the Carl Vinson was on a regular, scheduled deployment to the region during which it would take part in exercises with the forces of ally South Korea.Last week, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea of Japan in response to annual US – South Korea military drills, which the North sees as preparation for war.Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, is due to make his first visit to South Korea on Friday.Last week, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said President Donald Trump’s administration was re-evaluating its North Korea strategy and that “all options are on the table”.