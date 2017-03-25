Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan has been reported to be having both legs amputated following the car crash he was involved in back in October 2016.Victor, best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the long-running television drama Tinsel, Mr Olaotan’s legs may reportedly be cut off in order to save his life.Sources close to the family say his health status is being closely guarded. Although Victor is stable condition but his legs may have to be cut off to allow him any chance of recovery.The veteran was involved in a car crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, October 31, 2016.In 1974 he starred in a soap opera by Laolu Ogunniyi called “Candles In The Wind” alongside Kehinde Craig. He also once worked with NTA Ibadan where he produced Yoruba and English dramas.In 1981, Olaotan joined a group of 8 Nigerian performers who escorted former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari to the United States to have a meeting with Ronald Regan.He was on MNET’s “Tinsel” series for seven years where he played the role of Fred Ade-Williams.