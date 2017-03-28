Popular Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya has welcomed her first child in Canada months after dumping her husband for a new man.A few months after she officially divorced her first husband to marry another man, 42-year-old Nollywood star has delivered a bouncing baby girl.The daughter of highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya, put to bed at a hospital in Canada on Friday, March 17th at exactly 8 pm.Moji's first marriage fell apart in 2008, and the Yoruba actress decided to give love another go when she sealed her new union months ago at a quiet ceremony.