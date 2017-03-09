Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, who has been battling with Diabetes, Blindness, High Blood Pressure and kidney-related disease for about two years now is dead.
The actor died yesterday afternoon while on his way to carry out his routine dialysis in a private hospital in Festac, Lagos. The Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Mr. Don Pedro Aganbi confirmed the sad news.
He said, the late Prince James Uche was due to travel to India this Saturday for a kidney transplant before he met his untimely death yesterday. “He has gotten his visa to travel to India this Saturday. But only few days ago, he started having complication and had to give up this afternoon, while he was being taken to the hospital for his routine dialysis,” he said.
Aganbi described Prince Unche’s demise a rude shock to the industry, adding “we were all hoping that he would recover soon since he was due to travel to India for a kidney transplant.” The actor’s conditioned is said to have worsened last Sunday, as he has been unconscious since then.
Footage emerged online of the actor in his unconscious state. Prince Uche who has been in the hospital for about a year and seven months reportedly required N2.6 million to pay his hospital bill and N11 million for kidney transplant and eye surgery in India.
It would be recalled that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State through #SavePrinceJamesUche team led by Rita Edochie and Chioma Okoye the donated N3 million as well as approved N10 million as the state’s contribution to save the actor’s life last month. The tough-talking actor’s ordeal started way back in 2010, after he struck with a strange illness that did not only keep him off the screen for many years, but also impoverished him.
A good friend of actor Pete Edochie, Prince Uche has featured in many movies like “Fair Game” “Stubborn Billionaires”, “Big Boys Club”, “Dangerous Mind”, “Dons In Abuja”, “Town In Danger” and “Rituals”among others.
