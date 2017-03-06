The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said that nobody above 50 years of age will be governor of the state again.The governor who spoke in Owerri, the state capital as a special guest of honor at the occasion marking the beginning of the 2016/2017 legal year in the state, asserted that nobody above 50 years would succeed him in office in, 2019.Responding to the remarks made by Mike Ahamba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the governor said that the governorship position of the state from 2019, are not meant for people who are above 50 years age bracket.The governor said “Mike Ahamba, SAN, did not attack me today. This is unlike him, it maybe because he wants to be governor in 2019, but let me advise him not to contest because nobody above 50 will be governor in Imo again”.Okorocha alleged that all politicians in the state who are above 50 years had at one time or the other in the past improvised the state and brought untold hardships on the people and therefore should not be allowed to ruin the state anymore.He said that the state should be entrusted to the people below the age bracket who have the burning and genuine desires to move the state forward after his exit as the governor of the state.The governor equally debunked the allegation by the lawyers that some judiciary workers were being victimized by the state government for joining the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress to embark on strike by saying that he insisted “no work, no pay” so as to instil discipline in the civil service.Okorocha equally boasted that apart from a former governor of old Imo State, late Sam Mbakwe, no other governor before him did 20 percent of what he had done as the state’s helmsman.