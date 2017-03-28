 Noble Igwe celebrates wife on their first anniversary | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Style influencer, Noble Igwe, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife in their anniversary.



He wrote; "It's Our Anniversary. You Are My Everything & Everything that I prayed for. Few Minutes Ago you were chasing one single mosquito with a full can of Raid & now it's one year already.  Happy Anniversary love with a bit of Jax. I love you like I love Large Size IMAX popcorn"

