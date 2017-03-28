Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has denied reports in a section of the media that the ongoing reconstruction of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has been extended from six to 18 weeks.The Minister refuted the claims when he spoke at a session with the Aviation Round Table (ART) in Lagos yesterday March 27thHe said: "Let me use this opportunity to debunk the erroneous report making the rounds that the closure of the Abuja airport has been extended to 18 weeks. This is not true. The six-week timeline for the closure remains. After six weeks, the Abuja airport will be reopened. The remaining work on the runway will not necessitate the closure of the airport,'' he said