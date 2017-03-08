The Nigerian Customs Service has said it is going ahead with it planned car duty payment despite resolution by the Senate for it to halt the policy.The Senate had on Tuesday ordered the Customs to halt the auto duty payment policy, and summoned representatives of the Service to appear before it to throw more light on the issue.But the service on Wednesday said it had made some adjustments to the policy and believed the senate would give its endorsement, especially after the Comptroller General meets the lawmakers to explained the details.Acting Public Relations Officer of the Customs Service, Joseph Attah, explained some of the changes to the policy while addressing a press conference at the Customs headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.He explained that the point of payments for vehicles whose duty have not been paid will now be at the nearest Customs Area Command, with the exception of Lagos and Port Harcourt.