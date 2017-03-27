 No document shows I imported any bulletproof Range Rover jeep – Saraki | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Senate President, Bukola Saraki has denied ever importing any SUV Range Rover jeep, saying “No document shows my name.”


Saraki said this, Monday, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics and public petitions on allegation of non-payment of duty for the alleged imported jeep.

Sen. Ali Ndume while testifying on Monday before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the alleged importation of bulletproof vehicle by Senate President Bukola Saraki that was seized by Customs said that the “bulletproof SUV allegedly belonging to the Senate President was cleared with fake documents.”

 He however reiterated saying, “Me, Ali Ndume, has no interest in this case. If I had come with documents that Saraki imported this or that, that means I have interest. I don’t.”

