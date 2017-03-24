No bomb was planted at the American Consulate in Lagos, Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni said yesterday.Owoseni told reporters the bag suspected to contain an explosive and kept in one of the vehicles at the Consular General Office on Victoria Island, had medical equipment in it.“We got a call at about 7.40a.m concerning the strange bag. I immediately dispatched the anti-bomb team, Marine Police and Anti-Terrorist personnel to the scene.“The anti-bomb team professionally removed the bag from the vehicle. After scanning the bag, they discovered that all items inside were medical tools.“We are, however, investigating the reason why the bag was left there and who is the owner. We don’t want to leave anything to chance.“We want to also allay the fears of people in Lagos and the diplomatic communities that there is no cause for alarm. There is no bomb planted at the American Embassy in Lagos.“The police in Lagos assured foreigners and citizens of their safety. We are ever ready to live up to our constitutional responsibilities.“Since the bag was removed from the embassy, normal activities have resumed,” Owoseni said.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items in the bag displayed before reporters by Owoseni, included bandages, scissors and plaster.The content of the bag was taken to the anti-bomb office for further investigation.