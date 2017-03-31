The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday alerted the public of adulterated petroleum products.NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, said caution by consumers could forestall explosion, knockdown of engines, equipment or any such other ugly incidents leading to death or injuries.“The call for caution becomes necessary following reports that products from vandalised pipelines, or adulterated products are being sold to unsuspecting members of the public”, he noted.“This has led to untoward incidents involving consumers of petroleum products in parts of the country.“When in doubt of the quality of a purchase, consumers are advised to seek assistance from any offices of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, NNPC depots or offices nationwide.“Products from NNPC depots are subjected to strict quality control to ensure that they are fit for use,’’ he said.Ughamadu urged motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to desist from panic buying.“The NNPC has over 32-day sufficiency for petrol and adequate volumes of diesel and kerosene to meet their demand,’’ Ughamadu assured