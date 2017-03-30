President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday disclosed that the nation’s economy was gradually recovering from the current economic recession.Buhari made the disclosure when he received the outgoing Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Fahad Bin Abdullah Sefyan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and sent to newsmen said, “Noting that the last farming season was quite good, and the Nigerian economy was gradually reviving, President Buhari said the two countries would have more areas to collaborate in future.”The President stated that the relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia is a mutually beneficial one, which should grow stronger in the years to come.Insisting that both countries enjoy strong ties, Buhari noted that apart from visiting Mecca and Medina for religious reasons, a lot of Nigerians are in Saudi Arabian universities.“I quite appreciate the relationship between the two countries,” the President said.On his part, the outgoing Ambassador who spent 20 months on tour of duty, said he loved it in Nigeria and would have wanted to stay longer if not that he was now due for retirement.Commending Buhari for visiting Saudi Arabia in February 2015, Sefyan said there should be reciprocal visits between the leaders of both countries.Speaking on the issue of security in Nigeria, the outgoing Ambassador observed that the President is doing well.“I think you are doing very well, Your Excellency. We know what you have done with Boko Haram, and we applaud you,” he said.