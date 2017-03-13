The Presidency has warned Nigerians not to expect too much from President Muhammadu Buhari as he resumes work today.Speaking during an interview with a print media, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media, Mr. Garba Shehu, said, “Let me first of all caution that he (Buhari) is not going to start in a dramatic way. He has been away from the country for nearly two months, so he needs to get into the temperature of the place.“For instance, yesterday (Saturday), he went through the newspapers page by page, and he read everything that interested him. So he needs to get back to that place. The thing is that he’s basically human like all of us. He is coming out of an ailment and like he himself had said, he needs to start gradually.“Don’t expect the president to be given neck-breaking schedules or punishing schedules like from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., or sometimes to 1a.m. to 2 a.m.,” Garba submitted.