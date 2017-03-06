Following Kemen's disqualification from Big Brother Naija after he sexually assaulted fellow housemate T.Boss, Nigerians haven taken to social media to share their views on the issue.
Nigerians react to Kemen's disqualification from Big Brother Naija
Following Kemen's disqualification from Big Brother Naija after he sexually assaulted fellow housemate T.Boss, Nigerians haven taken to social media to share their views on the issue.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.