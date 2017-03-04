Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has blasted Nigerians who have been calling Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye out for an alleged dog theft.According to Kemi, "99% of Nigerians are smart but not intelligent", and as a result of this, they don't have a simple sense of humor or even understand basic sarcasm.According to her, the American actress Kenya whose dog was allegedly stolen ain'tcomplaining, so why are Nigerians making it their problem?Here's what she wrote;"99% of we Nigerians are smart but not intelligent. We don't have a simple sense of humor or even understand basic sarcasm. @ogeokoye a dynamic #Nollywood movie mogul is trending on Twitter because of what? This picture?I know Kenya and never met Oge. Kenya ain't complaining, her famzing fanpage is complaining. Are you all blind and can't decipher what Oge just wrote here? Her new babies have arrived🐶🐺 Rob and Rosy. This is pure sarcasm on a non copyrighted photo. The picture didn't even have to be credited to Kenya and if Kenya wanted it removed, she could flag it. Even we journalists only have to credit Instagram not even Kenya. Pls know how intellectual property works and stop being stark illiterates. Her babies have arrived, she loved the dogs and belted out sarcasm. How many times are #BlueIvy and @dream my nieces here? Even North West is my niece. Look at my follows, Madelyn, Madison and Fatou are all my nieces. Actress Lizzy Anjorin is my cousin, Seyi Hunter my Goddaughter, Drake, Bobrisky and Denrele my sons, Rihanna and Toke Makinwa my daughters. Are King and Twirl even Kenya's own dogs? Get a grip Nigerians--"