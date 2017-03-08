Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has stated that Nigerian women should be in leadership positions and not at the background.He spoke Tuesday night at a special dinner held at Ekiti Government House in Celebration of 2017 World Women’s Day.Fayose further hailed women for their role in family and nation-building,His words: “I want to appreciate you all very specially for your strategic position in history for a world without women will be a world of crisis.“We have to rediscover Ekiti women and tell them they can be where they ought to be, women should be respected and appreciated.“It is not what has gone wrong, it’s about how we can catch up with the lost grounds. This event will henceforth be celebrated in Ekiti.“Before we were born, our fathers have always harassed our mothers, we can’t afford to continue that way. There is no life without a woman.“It is very irresponsible and reckless for a man to beat his wife. Allow your wife the right of place in your home.“Some of us don’t have the attitude we are supposed to have because of the way we treat our wives, there must be a change of attitude.“Let us expose our women so they can become ministers and even presidents, our case cannot be different.“My wife is very beautiful, if I don’t celebrate her, who will I celebrate?“I have 5 sons, I have no daughter but I look forward to a day I will begin to harvest daughter in-laws.“My provost, stand up, this woman taught me in ND 1 and 2 in the polytechnic, today I am her boss,“As a parting gift for Olori Ajero(a civil servant) in the spirit of Women’s Day Celebration, I upgrade her from Executive Secretary to the position of Permanent Secretary with immediate effect.“Tomorrow at the Stadium, I will appoint two other women, don’t ask me who.“Commissioner for Agriculture, are you here? Provide for me 200 female farmers, I will support them with N200m immediately!“Our women must go beyond the kitchen and the other room, I have told myself to call all the Oloris, we must achieve this agenda of making our women visible.‘I want to leave this state with landmarks, the governor’s office will the there after my departure, the High Court Complex will be there for life, I want to thank you very much Mrs Alade, Mrs Faseluka, wife of the speaker and our Senator of the federal republic, Abiodun Olujimi.“Join me to produce a governor that will listen to you, I will never my personal interest, whosoever you ask us to follow we shall follow. Whoever will be there we shall put there, we shall put together.”