The Nigerian women have organised what they called a “special honorary dinner” to celebrate Ms Amina Mohammed on her appointment as the UN Deputy Secretary-General.The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, reports that the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, led other Nigerian women to extol Mohammed’s virtues at the dinner, held at the Nigeria House.Alhassan said Mohammed’s emergence as the UN deputy chief out of a host of highly competent and capable contenders for the office, spoke volume of her distinction in public office.“It is my singular honour and pleasure to host this special dinner on behalf of all Nigerian women to celebrate and commend a distinguished Nigerian, who is also my sister, colleague and friend, Ms Amina Mohammed, on her very well-deserved appointment as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.“In my capacity as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, I am also filled with a deep sense of pride as I perform this unique role of congratulating you on behalf of the over 80 million Nigerian women and girls.“Also, men and the boys who support gender equality, and all the distinguished Nigerian delegates to the 61st Session of the UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW).“It is not surprising that you have earned such a well-deserved recognition at the international level because you have been a dynamic and visionary leader, whose performance at every point of call has been distinctly excellent and results-driven.”Alhassan assured Mohammed that all of the Nigerian women shared in the joy of her appointment and had cause to celebrate her as an illustrous daughter of Nigeria adding, she has been a role model and inspiration to millions of women and girls.