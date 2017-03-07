The Nigerian army says it has destroyed 80 illegal refineries in creeks in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.The raid was conducted through the Operation Delta Safe, spokesperson for the operation, Abubakar Abdullahi, said on Monday.Abdullahi noted that three suspects were arrested in Obhoyohan and Ngiri creeks in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa.“The troops discovered and destroyed seven illegal refineries containing 150,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil. Three suspects were also arrested in connection with the illegalities, and are currently undergoing investigation,” he said.“While in Delta State, the troops that patrolled the Sara Abileye swamp in Warri South-West Local Government Area discovered a network of six illegal refineries made up of four storage tanks. In all, about 80 illegal refineries were destroyed.“They were in Ajoloso Creek in Elume community, Warri South-West; Udu, Ughelli-South Local Government Area; Bolo in Bonny Local Government Area and other parts of the states.“This is in addition to 25 others earlier raided at Ijokiri in Bonny LGA. We appeal to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support Operation Delta Safe activities with valuable information.”