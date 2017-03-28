A student from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria, who is on scholarship in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK), has reportedly attempted suicide.The student, identified as Nsima UEkere, is said to be on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), scholarship in the United Kingdom. He is reported to have gone suicidal after the funds he was supposed to receive from NDDC to fund his scholarship stopped coming.According to a social media user, @ensydave, who posted the story online, the incident occurred last night in Birmingham.Nsima is reported to have run into huge debts, with no maintenance fee for almost a year. The fellow student who witnessed the incident also appealed o Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, to raise awareness on the issue.