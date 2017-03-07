There are indications the Senate has abandoned the confirmation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.It was gathered on Monday that the lawmakers had yet to agree on the next line of action on Magu, the reason why they have been silent on his confirmation.The Senate had delayed action on President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the lawmakers in which he sought legislative approval for Magu’s appointment for six months.The Senate, after rejecting Magu’s nomination in December 2016 had communicated the decision to the President.But President Buhari, in his response to the Senate, still urged the lawmakers to confirm Magu as Chairman of the EFCC.It was, however, learnt that the since Senate President Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter to the lawmakers during plenary on January 25, 2017, no official action had been taken on Magu’s confirmation.When contacted on Monday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North), who replied to a text message sent to him, blamed the delay on the Committee on Rules and Business.He said, “It is the floor functionaries with the Rules and Business Committee that will determine a date for scheduling it (Magu’s confirmation) on our Order Paper.”But the Chairman, Committee Rules and Business, Senator Babajide Omoworare (APC, Osun East), did not return calls to his telephone lines and did not send a response to a text message sent to him, asking him to confirm or deny the allegation.The Vice-Chairman of the committee, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) also did not return Punch correspondent’s calls, neither did he reply to the reporter’s text message.Also, the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South), said the lawmakers had yet to deliberate on Magu’s confirmation ever since Buhari replied the Senate on his appointment.“We have never discussed it. Never ever have we discussed it. Most of our people (in PDP caucus) are disposed to clearing him,” she said.The Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye (APC, Osun Central), when asked why the confirmation had been delayed, declined to speak on it.“Honestly, I cannot comment on that,” he said, stressing that he was out of Abuja on an official assignment.But Senator Danjuma La’ah (PDP, Kaduna South), who denied knowledge of the letter from Buhari, urging the Senate to still confirm Magu, stated that the Senate had made its point on the acting EFCC chairman.When reminded that the President had replied the Senate on Magu, La’ah said, “No, we have not seen it. I don’t know and I’ve not heard about it. Maybe they brought it (the letter) when I was not around. But as far as we are concerned, we have told him that this is our stand.”In his reaction, Senator Adesoji Akanbi (APC, Oyo South), stated that until the DSS issued a new report to clear Magu, the Senate might not be able to confirm his appointment.Another APC senator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the lawmakers would not start the confirmation process until Magu had been cleared by the DSS.