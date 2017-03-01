The senate has confirmed Walter Onnoghen as the substantive chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).Onnoghen was confirmed after he appeared before the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.He fielded questions from the lawmakers who asked him on his plans to take the judiciary forward.Onnoghen was before the senate’s committee on whole which was presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki for 45 minutes.The supreme court justice assured the senators that judiciary would be independent under his stewardship.He was confirmed after a voice vote.Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, and Ita Enag, adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on senate, were present during the confirmation hearing.