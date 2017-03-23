Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, on Thursday reacted to reports that the presidency has ordered investigations into the financial books of the agency.A statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen, she said her attention was drawn to “malicious lies being bandied around by one Prince Henry Nwazuruahu on my person”.“I wish to CHALLENGE him to bring up evidence on any such meeting with any APC Chieftain and any monies being given.“I wish to challenge him to provide the authorship to this report whom I shall file a suit against in the court of law for defamation of character.“In the last few days, I have faced a barrage of false malicious lies against my person in the media and I know the sponsors of this.“I will not budge on my position on compliance to Federal Government of Nigeria policies and I will not bow on my stance to rid the NPA of corrupt practices.“I will not be cowed or intimidated into conforming to corrupt practices of cheating the Federal government of its revenues.“I have been issued with death threats and veiled messages conveying that my life is at risk because of the stance I have taken.“No false media attacks or threats to my life will stand in the way of my doing the right thing.“Finally, we have not received any such notification by the presidency of an investigation into our financial books; and indeed, we are open to any of such investigation as we have nothing to hide.”