President Muhammadu Buhari On Thursday attended an expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, with the state governors in attendance.The meeting is usually presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.Before taking his seat in the Council Chamber, Buhari took his time to shake hands with all the Governors present.Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, presented a Card to the President on behalf of the other governors.Osinbajo had explained that the NEC was abridged in order to receive the President.