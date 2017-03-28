President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 65th birthday.He said the nation had benefitted a lot from the Tinubu’s personal sacrifices, political experience and intellectual foresight and still stands to gain more.Buhari’s goodwill message was contained in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.The statement read, “President Buhari joins all members of the APC, political and business associates of the Asiwaju of Lagos, his friends and family, in celebrating another milestone in the life of the great leader, whose foray into politics ushered in a better understanding of building consensus to achieve historical feats, like unseating an incumbent government.“As he turns 65 years, the President believes the Asiwaju raised the bar for many political leaders across the country as a two-term governor of Lagos State, and also bequeathed a style of leadership that completely altered the landscape of the commercial capital.“Recalling his pleasant and intellectually enriching encounters with the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom over the years, the President reaffirms that the nation has benefitted a lot from the personal sacrifices, political experience and intellectual foresight of the APC chieftain, and still stands to gain more.“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the Asiwaju good health, longer life and more wisdom to serve his country and humanity.”