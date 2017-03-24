 Nigeria launches online Visa application system for business executives | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nigeria launches online Visa application system for business executives

11:24 AM 0
A+ A-
The federal government of Nigeria has launched an online system that allows business executives apply for a visa online and collect it on arrival 48 hours later.


According to Nigeria's immigration agency, the move follows complaints from foreign executives that obstructive embassy officials made it difficult for them to enter the country.

Travellers, under the new system, will need to register with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and provide details including travel document information, after which a letter of approval may be issued and the visa collected on arrival.

NIS Comptroller General, Mohammed Babandede, said the facility is according to FG's "policy on creation of a conducive environment to attract foreign high net worth investors and professionals into the economy".

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top