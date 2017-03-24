The federal government of Nigeria has launched an online system that allows business executives apply for a visa online and collect it on arrival 48 hours later.According to Nigeria's immigration agency, the move follows complaints from foreign executives that obstructive embassy officials made it difficult for them to enter the country.Travellers, under the new system, will need to register with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and provide details including travel document information, after which a letter of approval may be issued and the visa collected on arrival.NIS Comptroller General, Mohammed Babandede, said the facility is according to FG's "policy on creation of a conducive environment to attract foreign high net worth investors and professionals into the economy".