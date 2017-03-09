Four boys were reportedly killed and their blood taken away, yesterday, by suspected ritualists, who invaded an Islamic school in Tungan Magajiya village, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.Three of the boys, according to sources, died immediately. One died later, while the fifth is said to be recuperating in the hospital.The boys, who are said to be between the ages of eight and 13, had their throats slit, their blood drained into a container and taken away.A mallam, whose two wards were among the victims, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with Vanguard, disclosing that the boys were attacked in their sleep.Contacted, the state Police Command spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident. According to him, “those involved are suspected ritualists because they only took away the victims blood and left their bodies on the spot around 3a.m. yesterday.”He said investigation is ongoing and assured that the suspects will be arrested.