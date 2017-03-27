A Yola high court has granted bail to Bala Ngilari, former governor of Adamawa state, on health grounds, after he appealed against his recent conviction.Ngilari was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties, who must deposit certificates of occupancy of landed property owned in Yola.Musa said the former governor would enjoy his bail pending the determination of his appeal.On March 6, Ngilari was sentenced to five years in prison, without an option of fine, for violating the public procurement act in the award of contract for the procurement of 25 vehicles.The vehicles, which were for commissioners, were purchased at the cost of N167 million.Musa, in his judgement, had declared that due process was not followed in the transaction.Ngilari, having appealed the sentence, went back to the same court that convicted him, and asked for bail, pending the determination of his appeal.Musa, after listening to arguments of counsel to Ngilari, Sam Olugunorisa (SAN), and that of EFCC, Abubakar Aliyu, in the motion for bail pending appeal, granted Ngilari’s request.The bail plea was supported by a medical report on Ngilari, from Yola Prison, which indicated that the former governor had been under intensive medical management.The report, signed by John Bukar, a deputy comptroller in charge of health, stated that Ngilari had diabetes, hypertension and insomnia.It said Ngilari, who had been referred to Canada Specialist Hospital in Dubai, for evaluation and management, had blood pressure that was rising between 180/110 MMHG to 190/120 MMHG.