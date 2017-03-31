The founding partner of Brazilian investment group DIS, Delcir Sonda, has accused Barcelona star Neymar and his family of being “traitors,” insisting that the Brazil playmaker cannot be a role model to children for what he’s done.The investment group owned a substantial stake in Neymar when he was sold from Santos to Barcelona for upwards of €86 million in the summer of 2013, but were allegedly shorted in the deal because part of the fee was allegedly concealed by Barcelona, Santos and the company run by Neymar’s parents.DIS filed a complaint afterward. And now, after losing a recent appeal, Neymar and those involved will stand trial on corruption charges relating to the transfer.Speaking for the first time publicly, Sonda slammed Neymar and his family for their “betrayal.”Sonda said, “He can’t be an example to our children.”“We trusted Neymar. We were brought in by his father and [his agent] Wagner Ribeiro in 2008 and we negotiated.“We participated in the auction to buy this boy. Kia [Joorabchian] wanted to take him to Chelsea. But I invested in him, in his future, we bet on him before his professional debut.“We invested R$5.5 million [€1.63m], we made friends with the family, we paid for trips to London for his dad and Jerusalem for the family. How can this kid say he doesn’t know me? I was stabbed in the back.”Recall that Neymar moved to Barcelona for €86 million in the summer of 2013.“We trusted his word. I am a serious businessman, not a traitor. I only invested for the good of sport. Sincerely, to enter into a farce like this.“We are serious and we invest in social, kids, the elderly. We started from the bottom and got here with a lot of sweat.“He visited my family’s home and I attended his, I was betrayed by Neymar, his dad and his mum. Neymar, his parents and Barcelona designed a scam.“Fake contracts, secret lawyers. DIS was a victim of stellionate and private corruption, according to Spanish law.“I want justice!”Sonda said it was difficult to bring a lawsuit against Neymar, and that he still feels grief after making the decision.“Corruption is spreading in Brazil, and in football also. I never thought we would have to open a criminal action against a boy that I think much of. I am very sad and annoyed,” he said.“I invested and believed in his family. We had barbeques, we had a suite at the Vila [Santos’ stadium] just for them. I think I did everything I could for this boy. And now, from the bottom of my heart, I feel grief.”