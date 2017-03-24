Barcelona forward, Neymar, has said Coutinho would “totally fit” at the Camp Nou.He named his Brazil team-mate as one Premier League player, he would love to see at the Spanish club.Neymar and Coutinho are on international duty, preparing to play Uruguay in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.In a pre-recorded interview with PokerStars, Neymar hailed the Liverpool playmaker’s ability.“A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho,” Neymar said.“I believe Philippe Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona.”Neymar was then asked about his starring performance, as Barca overcame a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain and leading his country to Olympic Gold.“I believe that, in terms of importance, it was one of the best [performances] and in terms of emotion, it was the highest.“It overcame the Olympics, the Confederations Cup and the Champions League final.“The emotion of the sixth goal, everything we felt there, in that moment, overcame any game I have ever played.“Nevertheless, in terms of importance, the Olympics were the most important,” he said.